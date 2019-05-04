Protesters Reportedly Tried to Break Into Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC

The supporters of opposition leader and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela Juan Guaido had been gathering outside the Venezuela embassy for several days, however, it seems that they have now taken action.

Videos show the protesters occupying the exits into the Venezuela embassy and trying to break in. Sputnik Journalist Morgan Artyukhina posted a series of videos of the protesters. In the videos they are shown gathered around the embassy, using flashlights to lure out the staff and beam into the faces of the crowd that gathered near the embassy to support legitimate president Nicolas Maduro.

They're flashing strobe lights in our faces. This is dangerous to people with epilepsy and spectrum disorders. The police, naturally, don't care even when they're 12 in. from our faces. pic.twitter.com/Z28nBwpyCF — Morgan Artyukhina (@LavenderNRed) 4 мая 2019 г.

Over a hundred opposition out here tonight trying to break into the embassy. Their favorite tactic tonight is spotlights and strobes in our faces. Police are doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/LRUVItSepD — Morgan Artyukhina (@LavenderNRed) 4 мая 2019 г.

En estos momentos la oposición venezolana hostigando a una joven que grababa en vivo lo que ocurría en la Embajada de Venezuela en Washington. No paran. pic.twitter.com/Mku5v8KS8a — Alina R. Duarte (@AlinaTelesur) 4 мая 2019 г.

Witnesses posted a series of videos showing the protesters trying to break into the embassy, breaking the doors which staff had to heavily barricade in order to defend themselves.

Outside #venezuela embassy in washington, venezuelans strike back at @codepink activists who occupied building a couple weeks ago at the request of pro maduro officials. The embassy has become a micro-cosm of the struggle being waged inside the country between gov & opposition pic.twitter.com/9qAth8yiCh — manuel rueda (@ruedareport) 3 мая 2019 г.

More from the oppositions who have been chanting "hands off our embassy." pic.twitter.com/3f8kRlFyhx — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) 3 мая 2019 г.

The opposition is still trying to break in from multiple entrances. Secret Service does nothing pic.twitter.com/ajJ57bW9pI — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) 3 мая 2019 г.

Opposition trying to intimidate organizers, shouting "Kevin!" (@KBZeese)



"Where's Kevin?" you can hear them shouting in this video pic.twitter.com/l8LAAPI2WA — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) 4 мая 2019 г.

The protesters also reportedly were sexually assaulting Maduro supporters, while loudly shouting insults.

See disgusting pro-Guiado/Trump thug sexually assault my breast then physically assault my forehead.



So far the police have refused to arrest him despite me filing a report and giving witnesses WTF?!



Video via @wyattreed13 pic.twitter.com/0IAXJmLkpp — Ariel Gold 🔥💕 אריאל (@ArielElyseGold) 3 мая 2019 г.

Reporter, Alex Rubinstein, who apparently was inside the embassy, also posted a letter from the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, urging the Washington DC Police Department, US Department of State and the Secret Service to prevent violent actions against the embassy and its staff. However, according to witnesses, no forces have been sent to the scene to control the protesters so far.

.@ThePCJF law firm has sent this letter to the @DCPoliceDept, @StateDept & @SecretService asking them to do something about the violent mob trying to break into the Venezuelan Embassy. The Embassy Protection Collective is asking for everyone to share it widely. pic.twitter.com/ScNslByLho — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) 4 мая 2019 г.

The situation around Venezuela has been intense since January when the country's opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally proclaimed himself the interim president and was immediately supported by the United States and its allies. Nicolas Maduro, in turn, was backed by multiple countries including Russia and China, as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.