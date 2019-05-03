Register
08:53 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man crosses the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008.

    Trump Campaign Aide Claims CIA Agent Linked to Turkish Intel Met Him in 2016

    © AFP 2019 / Saul Loeb
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – George Papadopoulos, the foreign policy aide at the campaign team of US President Donald Trump, said the woman who met with him in 2016 to ask him about the team’s alleged ties with Russia was a CIA agent linked to Turkish intelligence, not an undercover FBI employee, as claimed by media reports.

    "I agree with everything in this superb article except ‘Azra Turk’ clearly was not FBI. She was CIA and affiliated with Turkish intel. She could hardly speak English and was tasked to meet me about my work in the energy sector offshore Israel/Cyprus which Turkey was competing with," Papadopoulos wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

    Loud & Clear
    George Papadopoulos: “I Was Targeted by US, UK Intelligence Agencies”
    Trump’s former adviser noted that foreign intelligence agencies targeting him were aware that he had no links to Russia and were interested in his work for the EastMed gas pipeline.

    Papadopoulos also argued that the administration of former US President Barack Obama had colluded with Australia, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom in a bid to overthrow Trump, who became a president after the November 2016 election.

    The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the operation, that the woman, acting under a name Azra Turk, set up the meeting with Papadopoulos, asking him to discuss foreign policy issues and posing as a research assistant, while she was actually a government investigator looking into the team's alleged links to Russia.

    READ MORE: Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Says FBI Wanted Him to Wear Wire — Reports

    Former Donald Trump presidential campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos leaves federal court after he was sentenced to 14 days in prison.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    ‘I Was Set Up’: Papadopoulos Tells Sputnik He Was Target of US, UK Intelligence
    In April, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller finalised the report on his investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign team and Russia, which was vehemently denied by both sides.

    The redacted version of the report, which was released to the public, showed that the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russia in the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described 10 episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

    Notably, US Attorney General William Barr said after reviewing the facts he concluded that the evidence developed by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

    Related:

    Former Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Announces Run for Congress in 2020
    Former Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Released From Prison
    US Fed Judge Orders to Send Ex-Trump Adviser Papadopoulos to Jail For Two Weeks
    Tags:
    spy, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Donald Trump, George Papadopoulos, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse