Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Papadopoulos Says FBI Wanted Him to Wear Wire - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos told US lawmakers that the FBI had asked him to wear a wire to record conversations with a professor who offered damaging information on former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, media reported citing a congressional transcript on Tuesday.

"So [the agent] asked me to wear a wire", Papadopoulos said in the transcript as quoted by the Washington Times. "And he basically told me that Washington wants answers and you’re at the center of this, something like that to make it seem like I was in deep trouble if I wasn’t going to wear a wire against this person".

The FBI approached Papadopoulos in 2017 with the request to record professor John Mifsud, who said he had damaging information on Hillary Clinton in the weeks leading up to 2016 US presidential election, the newspaper said.

Papadopoulos rejected the request, according to the report. In 2017, Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was sentenced to 14 days in prison and one year of supervised release.

On Sunday, US Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 US presidential election. The report said the probe had found no proof of collusion. Trump said that Mueller's report "was great" in its conclusion that the US president has not colluded with Russia nor obstructed justice during the investigation.

Democrats in US Congress, however, have tried to pass a bill requiring the release of the full report, but Republicans in Senate blocked it. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system saying the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.