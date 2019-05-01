Register
    Central American migrants begin their morning trek as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they face the Pico de Orizaba volcano upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States.

    Authorities Arrest Largest Group of Migrants Near US Border

    US
    Earlier, US President Donald Trump, who hopes to build a barrier on the country’s border with Mexico to suppress illegal migration, said that he might close the border; he accuses Mexico and Honduras, among other countries, of failing to prevent migration flows into the US.

    The largest-ever group of illegal migrants to be caught at once have been detained by the US Border Patrol; 424 people were apprehended after midnight in Sunland Park, New Mexico, while an additional 230 refugees were arrested in New Mexico’s Antelope Wells around 2 a.m., the country’s  Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports.

    “This is an ongoing situation that US Border Patrol agents are facing in southern New Mexico: hundreds of parents and children being encountered by agents after having faced a dangerous journey in the hands of unscrupulous smugglers”, CBP said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Bernie Sanders US Healthcare Plan to Include Illegal Migrants – Report

    CBP accused criminal organisations of continuing “to exploit innocent human lives in order to enhance their illicit activities without due regard to the risks of human life”.

    “In most cases these smugglers never cross the border themselves in order to avoid apprehension”, CBP underscored.

    The development comes after the Pentagon announced on Monday that it will send about 300 troops to the US-Mexico border to implement tasks that will put them in contact with migrants.

    According to the Department of Defense, the troops will be tasked with providing administrative support; they will help transport migrants, distribute meals and “monitor” their welfare.

    READ MORE: 'Escalation of Tactics': Armed Smugglers Escort Migrants to US Territory (VIDEO)

    Earlier, CBS 4 cited unnamed migrants from Latin America as saying that local newspaper advertisements had lured them into attempting to reach the US, pledging job opportunities and free assistance from US authorities.

    “The whole word knows, they put it in the news. They tell us everywhere if you come to the United States, they’ll help you,” a Honduran woman told CBS 4.

    A migrant jumps the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, Calif., from Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019
    © AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    US Southern Border Breaks Record with 76,000 Migrants Crossing in February
    Border Patrol officials have repeatedly called on the US Congress to allow the construction of a physical barrier that would repel pedestrian immigrants. However, the Democrats have fiercely opposed the wall plan, which is spearheaded by US President Donald Trump himself.

    Their opposition has forced Trump to announce a national emergency in order to overcome Congress' reluctance and to free up to $8 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the US southern border. He claims that the wall is needed to prevent criminals and drugs from pouring into the US.

    The situation on the country’s southern border escalated last fall, when a caravan which included thousands of people from Central American countries reached the US. The border guards, however, managed to repel migrants trying to cross the border.

