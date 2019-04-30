Moscow: US Wanted to Prevent Dissemination of Objective Data on Syria's Douma

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States, denying visa to a Russian Defence Ministry expert to attend a UN event, wanted to prevent dissemination of objective data on the events in Syria's Douma, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

“We are again forced to note that the United States is poorly fulfilling its obligations as the location of the UN Headquarters in New York and even uses this position for its own selfish foreign policy purposes. This time it is about not issuing an entry visa to the head of a research institute of the Russian Defence Ministry, Poklonsky," it said.

The expert was to have attended a briefing on April 25 in New York on the report of the fact-finding mission on the use of chemical weapons in Syria's Douma in April 2018.

"It was meant that the Russian specialist would provide convincing evidence that the incident was a provocation by illegal armed groups and their accomplices, including, it is not ruled out, in the West," the ministry said.

It said the US constantly manipulated visa procedures, hindering Russia's normal participation in the global organization's activity.

"Having prevented the reputable expert on chemical substances from arriving in New York, the US authorities clearly sought to prevent dissemination of objective information about the Douma incident from the UN rostrum," the ministry said.