Moscow: US Wanted to Prevent Dissemination of Objective Data on Syria's Douma

“We are again forced to note that the United States is poorly fulfilling its obligations as the location of the UN Headquarters in New York and even uses this position for its own selfish foreign policy purposes. This time it is about not issuing an entry visa to the head of a research institute of the Russian Defence Ministry, Poklonsky," it said.
"It was meant that the Russian specialist would provide convincing evidence that the incident was a provocation by illegal armed groups and their accomplices, including, it is not ruled out, in the West," the ministry said.
It said the US constantly manipulated visa procedures, hindering Russia's normal participation in the global organization's activity.
"Having prevented the reputable expert on chemical substances from arriving in New York, the US authorities clearly sought to prevent dissemination of objective information about the Douma incident from the UN rostrum," the ministry said.
