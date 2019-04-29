Authorities Say Seven People Shot in Baltimore, At Least One Fatally - Report

Authorities said that seven people have been shot, at least one fatally, in West Baltimore, local media reported.

According to AP, police department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said authorities received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday reporting that multiple people had been shot.

Fennoy reportedly said one of the victims has died, but that she had no information about the conditions of the others.

FOX Baltimore reported that the shooting occurred during a cookout.

Images from the scene showed law enforcement vehicles and emergency tape being used to block off the scene.

According to multiple reports, the shooting occured near the Perkins Square Baptist Church. The link between the shooting and the church was not officially confirmed.

No futher details were given.

