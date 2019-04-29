Accused California Synagogue Shooter Booked on Murder Charges - Police

A 19-year-old, identified as John T. Earnest, was booked into custody on one count of murder in the first degree, and three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, according to San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore's statement issued on Sunday.

According to the statement, there is no indication "at this point in the investigation" that Earnest was part of an organized group.

Police believe that the shooting suspect was acting alone "without outside support in carrying out the attack."

Update #11 This is the second news release about a deadly #synagogueshooting during Passover services at Chabad of Poway.

All road closures have been lifted.

There are no media briefings planned for today. pic.twitter.com/pO47ZAvYHz — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 28, 2019

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the three people wounded in the shooting have been released from hospitals. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein was shot in the hand. Two worshippers — 34-year-old Almog Peretz and 8-year-old Noya Dahan — suffered shrapnel wounds, AP report says.

© REUTERS / John Gastaldo UN Chief Says 'Deeply Troubled' by Synagogue Shooting in California

After the shooting incident took place on 27 April, the suspect identified as John T. Earnest was confirmed to be a student at California State University San Marcos by school officials. It was likewise reported that the suspect published an online manifesto hours before the attack on Pastebin, allegedly detailing his reasons for targeting worshippers at the synagogue.

The author of the manifesto, who reportedly identified himself as a 19-year-old nursing student with the same name as the detained suspect, claims to have been motivated by the Christchurch mosque carnage in March and the shooting at the Pittsburg Tree of Life synagogue last year.

San Diego Sherriff William Gore has revealed that Earnest was also under investigation in connection with an episode of arson at an Escondido mosque last month.

— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 28, 2019

The shooting incident, resulting in multiple injuries, took place on 27 April at The Chabad Synagogue in Poway, California.

READ MORE: 'Jews Deserve Hell': What is Known So Far About California Synagogue Shooter