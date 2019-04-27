Register
04:26 GMT +327 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia

    Priest Says Butina Had to ‘Suffer With Christ’, Hopes to Visit Her Soon

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Maria Butina was forced to suffer along with Christ on Orthodox Good Friday, her priest Viktor Potapov told Sputnik after a US court sentenced her to 18 months in jail on charges of conspiring to act as an agent of the Russian government.

    "Today is Good Friday for Orthodox Christians, which is day of sorrow when Christ was crucified on the Cross, and Maria has to co-suffer with Christ today and the days ahead," said Potapov, who has visited Butina many times during her imprisonment.

    Butina was sentenced at the US District Court for the District of Columbia earlier on Friday. She has been imprisoned since last July and will therefore have to serve another nine months in prison to complete her 18-month sentence.

    Before the sentence was handed down, Butina tearfully begged the court for mercy, saying she never intended to break any US laws. But District Judge Tanya Chutkan insisted that Butina's offense was serious and her actions had threatened US national security.

    READ MORE: US Court Sentences Russian National Butina to 18 Months in Prison

    Potapov expressed hope that Butina's faith would see her through the dark days ahead, noting that even on the mournful occasion of Good Friday, Christians look forward to the impending resurrection of Christ.

    "This is joyful time, and I hope Maria will experience joy as well, despite the fact she is in prison," he said.

    The priest said he would try to visit Butina as soon as possible, hopefully by next week, because "she needs moral support" now.

    Potapov sounded a note of regret as he recalled how Butina tried her best to build bridges between Russia and the United States.

    "She was probably naive in thinking she could do that during this Russia-gate hysteria," he said.

    Butina pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent as part of a plea deal and had requested a sentence of time served.

    This courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, bottom left, and co-defense attorney's Alfred Carry, right, listen. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. And prosecutors also are accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections
    © AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
    Butina Case Creates ‘Pretty Dangerous Situation’ for All Foreign Nationals
    However, just days before her sentencing hearing, prosecutors recommended an 18-month sentence, citing a declaration from a former FBI agent who claimed that Butina’s alleged work for the Russian government was of tremendous intelligence value and harmed the United States.

    Russia has insisted that Butina is innocent, saying she was forced to plead guilty under duress.

    Prior to signing her plea deal, Butina was kept in a single cell for 67 days and was not allowed to make phone calls or have any contact with the outside world, the Russian Embassy in Washington has said.

    READ MORE: Priest Says Not Allowed to Visit Butina in US Jail Ahead of Sentencing Hearing

    In November, the embassy complained that Butina's solitary confinement exceeded the limits recommended by the Nelson Mandela Rules for the treatment of prisoners.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Butina’s indictment was unjustified because she was not charged with working on a mission for the Russian government.

    Related:

    Butina Asks US Court to Go Ahead With Sentencing as Planned - Filing
    US Prosecutors Seek 18-Month Jail Term for Russian National Butina
    US Judge Expected to Set Sentencing Date for Butina at Court Hearing on Thursday
    Russian National Butina's Next Hearing Rescheduled for February 26
    Russian Diplomats Visit Butina, Demand Humane Treatment Amid Isolation
    US Prosecutors Ask Court to Maintain Gag Order in Butina Case - Filing
    Tags:
    court, citizen, sentence, Maria Butina, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse