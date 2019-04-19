US House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena for Full Mueller Report by 1 May

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US House Judiciary Committee on Friday issued a subpoena to the Department of Justice for the entire unredacted report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Trump-Russian collusion and meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Chairman Jarrold Nadler said in a statement.

"I have issued a subpoena to the Department of Justice for the full version of the Mueller report and the underlying evidence. The Department is required to comply with that subpoena by May 1", the statement said Friday.

The news comes after Mueller earlier on Thursday released the report, which said that there was no evidence of any collusion between Russia and Trump or his team during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

The investigators, however, did not exonerate the US president of obstruction charges, but reiterated that Moscow had attempted to meddle with the elections on his behalf.

