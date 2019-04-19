Trump Slams "Fabricated" Statements in Mueller Report

"Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called 'notes,' when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never…." he sain on Twitter.
…agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 апреля 2019 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)