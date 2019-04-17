Armed Woman Who Posed Threat to Colorado Schools Found Dead Near Denver – FBI

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An armed woman, reported to be obsessed with the Columbine High School massacre 20 years ago, is dead, the FBI field office in Denver said in a message on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that Sol Pais is deceased. We are grateful to everyone who submitted tips and to all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in keeping our community safe," the FBI said via Twitter.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference that 18-year-old Pais died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This comes after earlier on Wednesday, Denver city authorities announced they had decided to close all schools in their jurisdiction until further notice because of what they described as "a credible threat" from an armed woman infatuated with the Columbine killings, the city’s public schools said in a Twitter statement.

The FBI confirmed there was investigative activity around the base of Mt. Evans and an investigation was active and ongoing, but then issued a statement saying the woman no longer posed a threat.

Shortly after arriving in Colorado, Pais purchased a shotgun and ammunition, according to media reports.

The move comes on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. On 20 April 1999, two students at the Denver-area high school opened fire, killing 13 people and wounding more than 20 others before turning the guns on themselves.