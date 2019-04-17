Schools in US City of Denver Close Over Mass Shooting Fears – Reports

“In collaboration with other Denver-metro area school districts, all Denver Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, April 17 due to the ongoing safety concern. All facilities and programs are closed for the day. There will be no afternoon activities or athletic competitions,” Denver Public Schools said in the statement posted on Twitter.
Shortly after arriving in Colorado, Pais purchased a shotgun and ammunition, according to media reports.
The threat comes only days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. On April 20, 1999, two students at the Denver-area high school opened fire, killing 13 people and wounding more than 20 others before turning the guns on themselves.
