Schools in US City of Denver Close Over Mass Shooting Fears – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US city of Denver has decided to close all public schools in its metro area over safety concerns related to a credible threat posed by an armed woman described as “infatuated” with the Columbine High School shooting, Denver Public Schools said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In collaboration with other Denver-metro area school districts, all Denver Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, April 17 due to the ongoing safety concern. All facilities and programs are closed for the day. There will be no afternoon activities or athletic competitions,” Denver Public Schools said in the statement posted on Twitter.

​The FBI’s field office in Denver and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in locating 18-year-old Sol Pais. Law enforcement officials said that Pais traveled from Florida to Colorado on Monday and has made credible threats. She is considered armed and dangerous, the officials warned in a series of Twitter statements.

Shortly after arriving in Colorado, Pais purchased a shotgun and ammunition, according to media reports.

The threat comes only days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. On April 20, 1999, two students at the Denver-area high school opened fire, killing 13 people and wounding more than 20 others before turning the guns on themselves.