US Begins 4-Day Response Exercise if Mass Migration Hits Caribbean – Coast Guard

"In support of DHS’ plan to respond to a mass migration, which includes a supporting role for SOUTHCOM and its components, partner agencies train to be able to communicate and work together seamlessly and provide the required support if necessary to this humanitarian and national security crisis," the US Coast Guard announced in a press release on Monday.
The Coast Guard made no mention of a separate migration crisis on the Southwestern US border, where more than 1 million migrants are expected to enter the US illegally this year and request political asylum.
However, the release noted that migrations in boats, as in the Caribbean, often lead to drownings, making training for maritime rescues as important as border security.
