US Begins 4-Day Response Exercise if Mass Migration Hits Caribbean – Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) task force and service members from US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) have launched a three-day exercise to address a hypothetical mass migration in the Caribbean, the US Coast Guard said.

"In support of DHS’ plan to respond to a mass migration, which includes a supporting role for SOUTHCOM and its components, partner agencies train to be able to communicate and work together seamlessly and provide the required support if necessary to this humanitarian and national security crisis," the US Coast Guard announced in a press release on Monday.

The 15 April through 18 April exercise, named "Integrated Advance," provides an opportunity for DHS’ Southeast Task Force and component commands, plus multiple partners from the federal, state, and local governments to respond to regional migration crises, the release said.

The Coast Guard made no mention of a separate migration crisis on the Southwestern US border, where more than 1 million migrants are expected to enter the US illegally this year and request political asylum.

READ MORE: Trump Says He Will Deploy More Troops to Southern US Border

However, the release noted that migrations in boats, as in the Caribbean, often lead to drownings, making training for maritime rescues as important as border security.