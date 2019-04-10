Trump Says He Will Deploy More Troops to Southern US Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will need to deploy more US troops to the southern border to deal with the migrants crossing into the United States illegally.

"I'm going to have to call up more military", Trump said during remarks in Houston, adding that the border security would be a huge issue for Democrats in the upcoming 2020 election.

"Our military can’t act like they would normally act […] They have all these horrible laws that the Democrats won’t change they will not change them […] I think they will pay a very big price in 2020 for all of the things, whether it is the fake witch hunt they start out, or whether it is a situation like this […] I think the border is going to be an incredible issue”, Trump was quoted by The Daily Beast as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told reporters that he expects the Department of Homeland Security to make another request for assistance on the US-Mexico border.

Last week, US Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and Chief of Engineers Todd Semonite stated that about 450 miles of new bollard fencing along the US border with Mexico are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

An increasing number of migrants have been arriving to the US border from Central America in recent months. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a "crisis" and in February declared a national emergency in order to secure funds to build a wall along the southern border.

An estimated 103,000 migrants were apprehended on the southern border for illegal entry into the United States for the month of March, according US Customs and Border Protection statistics released on Tuesday.

Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero has said if the current migration flow remains unchanged, the number of migrants trying to get through Mexico to the United States will reach 900,000 people by the end of 2019.