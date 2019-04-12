Trump, Moon Discuss Establishing Post-Hanoi ‘Way Forward’ With N Korea - WH

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during talks in Washington discussed paving a way forward on denuclearizing North Korea, the White House Press Secretary’s Office said in a statement.

"President Trump and President Moon discussed our two countries’ mutual goals of achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and establishing a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the way forward with the DPRK following the Hanoi Summit", the release said after the two leaders met at the White House on Thursday.

Trump, the release added, also reiterated that he has a very good relationship with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un and that "the door remains open to dialogue". Talks between Trump and Kim in Hanoi fell apart after the US president rejected Pyongyang’s offer to fully denuclearize once sanctions were lifted.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has been divided into two countries with differing political systems in place since 1953, improved last year with Kim and Moon having held several meetings.

Kim also held two summits with Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement in June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.

