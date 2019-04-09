Register
01:44 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Penn State university baseball team before a game with Cuban Industriales team at the Latin American stadium in Havana

    Watchdog Slams Trump Administration's Reversal of Obama-era Cuba Baseball Deal

    © AFP 2019 /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Washington (Sputnik) - The Trump administration’s move to block an Obama-era deal allowing Cuban nationals to sign with US professional baseball teams will expose these players to the dangers and abuses involved with human trafficking, Engage Cuba President James Williams said in an interview on Monday.

    "The MLB deal with Cuba solved a horrible human trafficking problem", Williams said as quoted by NBC News. "By breaking that deal, the White House now owns this and exposes Cuban players to human rights abuses".

    READ MORE: Batter Up: First US Baseball Player Joins American Football Protests

    Earlier in the day, a senior US official told reporters that the Trump administration has decided to reverse the Obama-era deal, media reported.

    Baseball bat
    CC0
    'Terrorists!' Canadian Baseball Bat-Wielding Man Confronts Colombian Family in 'Hate Crime'
    Many Cuban baseball players, under current law, have been forced to defect to the United States to play in the MLB because of Washington’s trade embargo on Havana.

    Earlier on Monday, US Senator Marco Rubio mentioned in a statement via Twitter that the Cuban government does not allow Cuban baseball players to travel freely. The only way a Cuban baseball player can play professionally in the MLB is to escape the country, he added.

    In December, the US Major League Baseball (MLB) association in a statement said it signed an agreement with the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) to allow Cuban nationals a legal path for signing with US professional clubs in order to end the dangerous practice of human trafficking. The deal in effect would allow Cuban players to circumvent the US economic embargo on Havana.

    READ MORE: US to Impose New Sanctions on Cuba as Part of Trump's New Policies — Treasury

    Engage Cuba is a national coalition of private companies and organizations dedicated to advancing legislation to lift the US economic embargo on Havana that was imposed some 55 years ago.

    Related:

    Expert on US Action Against Venezuela: Intense Aggression Also Aimed at Cuba
    Havana Dismisses US Claims About Cuba's Support for Venezuelan Secret Police
    US’ Anti-Russian Budget; US to Be Top Oil Exporter; Cuba & Russia in Venezuela
    US Secretary of State Blames Cuba, Russia For Venezuela Crisis
    US Claims on 'Maduro's Days Numbered' Mean Cuba, Nicaragua Will Be Next - Lavrov
    Tags:
    players, reversal, law, abuses, Major League Baseball (MLB), Trump administration, Cuba, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse