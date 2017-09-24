Register
22:19 GMT +324 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics has become the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem.

    Batter Up: First US Baseball Player Joins American Football Protests

    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 55 0 0

    In an unprecedented move, the first professional baseball player has now “taken the knee” as the US national anthem plays prior to the game, simultaneously refuting divisive commentary by a sitting US president and supporting a widening peaceful protest movement in America.

    As the fray between sports figures and the US president widens, Major League Baseball (MLB) member Bruce Maxwell has widened the protest by becoming the first baseball player to join in the peaceful protest movement shining a light on racism and other social and economic inequalities within the US.

    Maxwell, born in Germany into a US military family and a longstanding supporter of American servicepeople, made his move after considering the potential career and political fallout "for a long time," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

    "My decision had been coming for a long time," the 26-year-old Oakland A's rookie catcher stated.

    Maxwell, a black man who grew up with endemic US racism in Huntsville, Alabama — the precise location that US President Donald Trump on September 22 made his now infamous comments collectively referring to sports figures who protest peacefully as a "son-of-a-bitch," and urging fans to boycott the game — observed that he was widening the peaceful protests so as not to have only the members of one sport singled out.

    "The only way we can come together is by informing…. To single out NFL players for doing this isn't something we should be doing — I felt it should be a little more broad," he said, cited by sfchronicle.com.

    His California-based team quickly tweeted its support for Maxwell's move.

    "The point of my kneeling was not to disrespect our military or our constitution or our country," Maxwell said, adding, "I'm kneeling for the people who don't have a voice."

    Following Trump's Friday comments during an Alabama stump speech originally billed to be in support of the election of a Republican candidate, the US sports community has pointedly rallied around those players called out by the president.

    Related:

    American Football Cries Foul on Trump over ‘Son-of-a-Bitch’ Comment
    A Tweet Too Far: Twitter Explodes Over Trump's Feud With 'Unpatriotic' Athletes
    Gotta Go: Trump White House Staffers Preparing to Bolt
    Tags:
    racial discrimination, systematic racism, institutional racism, movement, protest, Major League Baseball, Donald Trump, Alabama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok