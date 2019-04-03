Register
05:56 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles lands at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States over safety issues in Washington, U.S. March 13, 2019

    US Senate Panel Probes FAA Safety Inspectors in Wake of Boeing 737 Crashes

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate Commerce Committee has launched a probe aimed at uncovering any potential connection between inadequate training of aviation safety inspectors and the recent crashes of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, the committee's Chairman Senator Roger Wicker said in a letter on Tuesday.

    The probe comes after multiple whistle-blowers informed the committee that inspectors at the Federal Administration Aviation (FAA) who may have participated in the Flight Standardization Board's (FSB) certification of the Boeing 737 Max did not receive proper training and valid certifications, Wicker said in his letter to Acting Federal Aviation Administrator Daniel Elwell.

    "In light of recent 737 crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, the committee is investigating any potential connection between inadequate training and certification of Aviation Safety Inspectors who may have participated in the FSB evaluation of the 737 MAX," Wicker wrote.

    Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / Mulugeta Ayene
    Just Before Impact: Final Moments of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Jet REVEALED
    The senator noted that the FAA may have been notified about these issues last August, well before the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. He directed the agency to respond, in no later than two weeks, whether it had been alerted to allegations of deficiencies and what actions it took to resolve the problem.

    "The committee is led to believe that an FAA investigation into these allegations may have been completed recently," Wicker said.

    The senator asked for further details on the investigation, such as who initiated the process, when it was done and who was made aware of the probe. He also expressed interested in the current status of the investigation.

    READ MORE: US Officials Expect to Receive Boeing Software Update in 'Coming Weeks'

    The US government issued an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 series aircraft following the deadly crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane on March 10 that killed all 157 people aboard. The incident occurred after another 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia that resulted in the death of all 189 people on board.

    Related:

    Boeing 737 MAX Did Not Require New Flight Training - FAA Certification Board
    Boeing Software Update Deals With 737 MAX Safety Concerns - United Airlines VP
    Boeing 737 Simulator Tests Show Pilots Had Just Seconds to Override Sensor Error
    Boeing to Show Off Software in Bid to Return 737 MAX to Service After Crashes
    Tags:
    737 MAX-8, US Federal Aviation Administration, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse