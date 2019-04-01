US Officials Expect to Receive Boeing Software Update in 'Coming Weeks'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US officials expect to receive the software update for the Boeing 737 Max series in the coming weeks and will subject it to a rigorous safety review, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on Monday.

"The FAA expects to receive Boeing's final package of its software enhancement over the coming weeks for approval," the statement said. "Time is needed for additional work by Boeing as the result of an ongoing review of the 737 MAX Flight Control Systems to ensure that Boeing has identified and appropriately addressed all pertinent issues."

Previously, United Airlines Vice President of Corporate Safety Michael Quiello said that Boeing’s presentation on its updated software for the 737 MAX airplane addresses safety concerns about the aircraft after two crashes killed 346 people.

The US government issued an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 series aircraft following the deadly crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane on March 10 that killed all 157 people aboard. This came in the wake of an October crash in Indonesia that left 189 persons dead.