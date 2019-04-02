Swastikas Found Spray Painted in Brooklyn

Two large swastikas with arrows pointing in different directions were discovered by Greenpoint residents on a sidewalk along Newel Street.
Recently, students from Newport Harbor and Costa Mesa High School posted photos of themselves on the popular multimedia messaging app Snapchat playing beer pong with cups arranged in the shape of a swastika.
In January, a series of label featuring anti-Semitic and hate speech were discovered along McGuinness Boulevard in Brooklyn.
The hate symbols have particular residence for Greenpoint residents, as the NYC neighbourhood is commonly thought of as the heart of the city's Polish community. It is home to many Polish restaurants, markets, and businesses, and has often been referred to as Little Poland. While working class Poles dominated Greenpoint for most of the 20th century, more recently it has seen a wave of gentrification, alongside neighbouring Williamsburg.
