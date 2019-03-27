Swastika, Hitler on Pillowcases Leave Swedish Couple SPEECHLESS

The shopping website Joom - a famed retailer of Chinese clothes, gadgets and other goods – made a nice online offer with eye-catching images of floral-patterned linen – but it appears that the couple got a little bit more than just wholesome pictures of flowers.

The Kallgarn family from the Swedish town of Filipstad has complained about the pattern on new linen that they ordered via the Latvia-based shopping platform Joom, which trades in Chinese-manufactured goods, the Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported.

Having seen a picture of beautiful pillowcases featuring huge scarlet roses, the Kallgarn couple placed an order for four such items, but finally received a package with linen featuring not only the blossoming flowers, but also what appeared to be postage stamps with the portraits of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and a swastika sign as well.

Frustrated Johannes Kallgarn, aged 40, commented to the Swedish newspaper that it would be utterly gruesome if such a delivery ended up in the hands of someone who survived the war, or their descendants.

With their complaint to the website still unanswered, Johannes’ wife suggested that they burn the items sporting the patterns; but the couple ultimately decided to throw away their purchase.

In February 2018, a Polish company made headlines as it manufactured socks featuring Hitler’s face, prompting backlash from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, which blasted the brand for using the image of “one of the most notorious perpetrators in history for marketing purposes”.