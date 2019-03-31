WATCH SPECTACULAR Green Meteor Descend and Light Up Florida Sky at Night

The night sky in northern Florida was lit up by a blaze produced by a massive green meteor late Saturday — the extraordinary incident involving the fireball was captured by some dashboard cameras.
Can Somebody Explain This! #area51 #ufo #meteor @bbcnews @igersjax @news4jax @abcnews #news #newsjax #shootingstars #jacksonvilleflorida ☄️ pic.twitter.com/P28wp5tkGE— Jeffrey Cardona (@jeffreycardona1) 31 марта 2019 г.
After the meteor's descent, it was detected on a weather device that tracks lightning in thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said, adding that it was trying to determine where the fireball landed.
Did you see it? A meteor was caught on GOES Lightning Mapper (GLM) around 3:52Z or 11:52 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/6FnUCN83EJ— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) 31 марта 2019 г.
