US Attorney General to Release Redacted Mueller Report in April

US Attorney General William Barr revealed in a letter to lawmakers on Friday that he plans to release a redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's 400-page report on his investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian actors during the 2016 presidential election by mid-April.

Additionally, Barr indicated in his letter that he is willing to appear before the the Senate and House Judiciary Committees and speak on Mueller's report on May 1 and May 2, respectively.

​"I share your desire to ensure that Congress and the public have the opportunity to read the Special Counsel's report," reads the letter. "We are preparing the report for release, making the redactions that are required. The Special Counsel is assisting us in this process."

"Our progress is such that I anticipate we will be in a position to release the report by mid-April, if not sooner. Although the President would have the right to assert privilege over certain parts of the report, he has stated publicly that he intends to defer to me and, accordingly, there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review," it adds.

The latest development follows the release of Barr's four-page summary of Mueller's report, which touched on what the attorney general saw as the "principle conclusions." The summary noted that Mueller was not recommending any further indictments and that he had found no evidence of collusion. It also "did not draw a conclusion" on obstruction of justice charges.The US Justice Department confirmed on March 22 that Mueller had closed his investigation and delivered his report to Barr for review.

Mueller's investigation has led to criminal charges being filed against dozens of individuals, including those with close ties to the Trump administration who've been found guilty of financial fraud charges. No charges have centered on alleged collusion.