US to Consider Deployment of Military Assets to Venezuela as Threat - Bolton

Earlier, the White House criticised the arrival of Russian military aircraft in Caracas, with Vice President Mike Pence calling it an "unwelcome provocation". US President Donald Trump, in turn, demanded that Russia "get out" of Venezuela, while at the same time did not exclude the use of military force by the US in the country.

The US president's National Security Advisor John Bolton has warned countries "external to the Western Hemisphere" against deploying military forces in Venezuela or "elsewhere in the Hemisphere" in a statement made on 29 March. He further underscored that the US would consider such military deployments to be provocations and "a direct threat to international peace and security in the region".

"We strongly caution actors external to the Western Hemisphere against deploying military assets to Venezuela, or elsewhere in the Hemisphere, with the intent of establishing or expanding military operations", he said.

He also accused Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro of trying to remain in power by using "Russian military personnel and equipment". Bolton further said that the US vows to continue protecting its interests in the Western Hemisphere.

Caracas' military attaché in Moscow, Jose Rafael Torrealba Perez, earlier stressed that Russian specialists, who recently arrived in Venezuela, had come there to discuss defence industry cooperation between the two states and not to conduct any sort of military operations.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov advised the US against worrying about Russian planes in Venezuela, as their arrival had been "done within the framework of normal relations with the legitimate government".

