16:32 GMT +329 March 2019
    The Turkish G-Class frigate TCG Gaziantep is underway in formation USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    US Naval Institute Publishes Scenario of Possible Military Conflict With Turkey

    CC BY 2.0 / Official U.S. Navy Page / The Turkish G-Class frigate TCG Gaziantep is underway in formation USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)
    Relations between the US and Turkey, two NATO allies, have been spiralling downward of late, especially in light of a spat over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 defence systems threatening F-35s' supplies to Turkey.

    The US Naval Institute, one of the biggest professional military associations in the United States, employing a lot of former top military brass has published a suggested scenario of confrontation between American and Turkish fleets in the third edition of the book titled Fleet Tactics and Naval Operations. The book, released on 15 June 2018, has captured the attention of the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak, which released a summary of the imaginative conflict described in its 15th chapter.

    In this photo released by the Hellenic Air Force, two Greek F-16 fighter jets and a USAF F-15E Strike Eagles, based at Lakenheath airbase in England, fly past the 2,880-meter Rio-Antirrio Bridge in southern Greece, on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The U.S. jets took part in Exercise Iniohos 2016, in southern Greece, together with military aircraft from Greece and Israel.
    © AP Photo / Hellenic Air Force
    US Seeks to Boost Its Greek Clout Amid Tensions With Turkey Over S-400 – Reports

    The book describes an alleged scenario where the Turkish Navy sinks Greek vessels carrying ballistic missiles to southern Cyprus, initiating a military conflict between the countries. According to it, Turkey would then conduct attacks on the islands of Limni, Lesbos, Chios, Samos, and Kos in the Aegean Sea. The two states engaging in the conflict are described as "sworn enemies".

    Further, according to the scenario described in the book, the sixth US fleet will intervene in the conflict in a bid to stop it, but does so by supporting Greece and acting against Turkish troops.

    "The scenario, where the 6th US Navy fleet engages the Turkish Navy, shows the start of the conflict between Athens and Ankara and the US actions, which support Greece in this conflict", the newspaper indicates.

    In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, file photo a worker at a currency exchange shop exhibits Turkish lira banknotes bearing pictures of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Istanbul.(file photo)
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Erdogan Blames US for Triggering 2018 Economic Crisis in Turkey

    Further on the scenario describes the USS Harry Truman and local US military vessels getting ready for a confrontation, while the US military deployed on the islands of Chios and Amorgos target the Turkish cities of Ayvalık, Izmir, Cesme, Kusadasi, and Bodrum for their attacks. At the same time, the American fleet is expected to engage the Turkish Navy to the north of the Crete.

    While the book's intro indicates that all scenarios and events in it are pure fiction and represent the personal opinion of the books' authors, the Turkish newspaper indicates that those, who contributed to its contents, as well as the head of the US Naval Institute, are all former top US military officials. The author of the article believes that this fact makes one doubt the "fictional character" of the described scenarios and leads one to think that the book provides "hints" about Washington's possible stance in the event a real conflict between Athens and Ankara erupts.

    The aforementioned alleged conflict refers to ongoing tensions between Greece and Turkey in the Aegean Sea, caused by a conflict about Cyprus's status, which has remained divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded the northern part of the island nation. These tensions have led to several maritime incidents near Cyprus and other disputed islands involving Greek and Turkish boats and military vessels.

    READ MORE: Turkey Wants Dialogue With Greece Despite Disagreements — Foreign Minister

    Relations between the US and Turkey have also recently gone into a downward spiral since Turkey inked a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defence systems. Washington is worried that its radars will be able to learn about spotting the modern F-35 stealth jet, which was scheduled for shipment to Turkey. The US, since then, has threatened to freeze the fighter's delivery to Turkey if it doesn't drop the S-400 deal. Ankara has repeatedly refused to do so, but at the same time demands a timely delivery of the F-35s.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
