Dems Refusing to Alter Laws to Solve US Land Border Crisis With Mexico - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Democrats who control the House of Representatives are refusing to take necessary action to reform US immigration laws to end the national emergency on the US-Mexico border, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have a National Emergency at our Southern Border", Trump said via Twitter. "The Dem[ocrat]s refuse to do what they know is necessary — amend our immigration laws. Would immediately solve the problem!"

Earlier this month, the US Customs and Border Protection said that more than 76,000 illegals crossed into the United States without authorization in February, which is biggest figure within last 11 years.

Meanwhile, Mexico is going to receive another 20,000-strong caravan of migrants heading to the United States from Honduras in the coming weeks, according to Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero.

According to Cordero, if the current migration flow from Central America remains unchanged, the number of migrants trying to get through Mexico to the United States will reach 900,000 people by the end of this year.

In connection with the possible arrival of an unprecedentedly large migrant caravan, the Mexican authorities intend to sharply tighten control on their southern border with Guatemala and Belize. Employees of the migration service, federal police and civil defense forces will be involved in these actions.

Caravans of Central American migrants began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. As a result, several thousand migrants who came from the countries of Central America stuck near the US-Mexican border. The US authorities deployed several thousand troops to the border to ensure security.

Trump declared a national emergency last month to free up to $8 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the US southern border. The president has said the wall is needed to prevent criminals and drugs from pouring into the United States. Earlier in March, the Defense Department said it identified $12.8 billion in possible funding that could be used to fulfill Trump's call to construct border wall.

