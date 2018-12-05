Backlash as Fox News Host Says Immigrant Caravan Carries Diseases to US

US Host Tomi Lahren previously caused a storm of reaction online after she shared that the view of tear gas being fired at hordes of migrants at the US-Mexican border, including children, was the “highlight” of her Thanksgiving vacation.

Fox News Host Tomi Lahren stated on Tuesday that the migrant caravan, which was stopped in Mexico as it was aiming to cross into the US, is carrying diseases that could threaten US citizens’ wellbeing.

“There are three confirmed cases of tuberculosis, four cases of HIV/AIDS, and four separate cases of chicken pox”, Lahren said. “People in border states like mine better pull their heads out of the sand real quick. Do you want TB, HIV/AIDS, chicken pox, or hepatitis in your communities and your children’s schools? Because I have a feeling that the warm and fuzzy spirit of compassion doesn’t treat or prevent diseases like those”.

The anchor woman was instantly blasted on the Internet, and Vox’s journalist Carlos Maza even accused her of “literally pulling from the Nazi playbook”.

Fear mongering about foreigners bringing in disease is literally what Nazis did. https://t.co/srPMXGqYnt — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) 4 декабря 2018 г.

Maza argued in response to Lahren;s remarks that it is “shocking” to what extent Fox News’ rhetoric about immigrants is similar to hard-line Nazi propaganda.

It is honestly shocking how much Fox News' rhetoric about immigrants mirrors Nazi propaganda:



— they're bringing disease

— they're foreign agents

— they're criminals

— they're going to take power here



It's genocidal propaganda being delivered under the guise of a news network. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) 4 декабря 2018 г.

After Lahren was accused by media of providing “zero evidence” in the case, she responded with a light-hearted remark: “Really? Ask the Tijuana Health Department. They reported it”.

It is notably the second time that Lahren has ended up in hot water over the issue. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, she said that watching tear gas being fired at the crowd, which included children, was the “highlight” of her holiday.

According to a statement by Tijuana's health department, migrants from the caravan currently staying in the Mexican city and awaiting entry into the US are suffering from all kinds of illnesses, ranging from ordinary respiratory infections, to dangerous diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.