28 March 2019
    Central American migrants begin their morning trek as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they face the Pico de Orizaba volcano upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States.

    US, Central American States Agree to Address Causes of Undocumented Migration

    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have reached an agreement to address the regional security issue causing mass migration toward the US-Mexico border, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement.

    "I'm pleased to announce the US and our Northern Triangle allies have reached a historic agreement to confront the root causes of the crisis on our border", Nielsen said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Working with Central American governments to increase security and prosperity in the region has been one of my greatest priorities".

    READ MORE: US Authorities Halt Record-Size Caravan Crossing Border — Border Agency

    Earlier on Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said the agency has reached a breaking point with the mass surge of asylum-seeking migrants presenting themselves in between ports of entry at the US-Mexico border. McAleenan also said the agency has been overwhelmed as estimated 100,000 migrants were apprehended in March.

    Central American migrants moving as a caravan to the U.S. border get a free ride on a truck past maguey farms as they depart Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    25 Gang Members Deported from Caravan on Mexican Border - Reports
    Nielsen was in Honduras for multilateral meetings with regional partners to discuss the cause of the mass migration flows in addition to promoting security.

    Thousands of migrants from Central America as well as from other countries have moved to the US-Mexico border in order to seek asylum, prompting the US government to deploy troops to the southern frontier.

    The latest migrant caravan reportedly set off toward the United States earlier this week. Many of the migrants claim they are fleeing persecution, violence and poverty in their home countries. In early March, the US Customs and Border Protection said that more than 76,000 undocumented migrants crossed into the United States in February, which is an 11-year high.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Mexico Doing Nothing to Stop New Migrant Caravan

    Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stand outside of the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Backlash as Fox News Host Says Immigrant Caravan Carries Diseases to US
    US President Donald Trump has reportedly sent about 6,000 service members from all four branches of the US military to the border in an attempt to slow the anticipated arrival of more than 1 million migrants from Central America this year.

    Moreover, Trump declared a national emergency last month to free up to $8 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the US southern border. The president has said the wall is needed to prevent criminals and terrorists from pouring into the United States.

