US Authorities Halt Record-Size Caravan Crossing Border - Border Agency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Authorities have apprehended the largest migrant caravan crossing the US-Mexican border to date, taking 289 people into custody, the Customs and Border Protection agency announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"As agents responded, they observed hundreds of people consisting of family units and unaccompanied children cross the [Rio Grande] river levee," the release said.

The 289 people formed the largest group of migrants found crossing the Rio Grande River Valley in the state of Texas so far this year, the release said.

© REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini US Prepared to Prevent Latest Migrant Caravan From Illegal Entry - Nielsen

READ MORE: 25 Gang Members Deported from Caravan on Mexican Border — Reports

In all, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol arrested over 1,000 migrants within the last 24 hours, bringing the sector total to 14,000 thus far in February.

READ MORE: Feds Track Journalists, 'Instigators' Linked With Migrant Caravan — Report