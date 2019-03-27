New US Budget ‘Prioritises’ Countering Russia in Europe, Eurasia - Pompeo

"This budget prioritizes countering Russian malign influence in Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia, and further strengthens the Department’s own systems against malign actors," Pompeo said in prepared remarks for US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee.
Such threats include influence operations targeting the United States and its allies in the West, Pompeo added.
US President Donald Trump has requested in his 2020 budget proposal that $40 billion be allocated for the State Department and the Agency for International Development (USAID). The request includes $661 million for efforts to counter Russia in Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia.
Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the political system of the United States or in other countries, saying such acts go counter to the principles of its foreign policy. In addition, Russian officials have characterized US charges of interference as absurd and said they represent an effort to demonize Russia in order to distract Americans from actual issues such as election fraud and corruption.
