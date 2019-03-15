US’ Anti-Russian Budget; US to Be Top Oil Exporter; Cuba & Russia in Venezuela

The over half a billion dollars allocated in the US’ 2020 budget to countering “Russian malign influence” is part of America’s Hybrid War against its rival’s information, military, energy, and trade interests.

This week's show starts off by addressing the EU's plans to impose a de-facto "visa regime" for American citizens in 2021. Then it moves over to Mideast affairs by talking about President Rouhani's visit to Iraq. After that, the program explains why the US is wrong for accusing Cuba and Russia of "undermining democracy" in Venezuela. Next, we analyze the strategic implications of the International Energy Agency's forecast that the US could become the world's top oil exporter by 2024. And finally, our top story of the week is the over half a billion dollars allocated in the US' 2020 budget to counter "Russian malign influence" and its relevance to America's Hybrid War against its rival's military, economic, and energy interests.

