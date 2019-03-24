Mueller Says Report Doesn't Conclude Trump Committed Crime - Nadler

Chair of House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler said that the US Justice Department had sent to the Congress "a very brief letter" about Mueller report.

Chair of House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler said that "the Special Counsel states that 'while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him'". He also noted that the Department of Justice "determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement".

According to Nadler, "Special Counsel clearly and explicitly is not exonerating president".

Meanwhile, US Justice department stated that Mueller failed to say whether US President Donald Trump tried to make obstacles for investigation into his 2016 campaign. It also said that Trump's campaign team had nothing to do with hacking of US Democratic Party during 2016 election campaign.

