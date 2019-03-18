Trump Dismisses Media Reports Blaming Him For New Zealand Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed media reports suggesting his rhetoric is partly to blame for last week's terror attack in New Zealand, calling such accusations "ridiculous."

"The Fake News Media is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand. They will have to work very hard to prove that one. So Ridiculous!" Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Fake News Media is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand. They will have to work very hard to prove that one. So Ridiculous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

© AP Photo / Vincent Yu 'Christchurch Attack Has Been a Very Rude Awakening For New Zealand' - Prof

​On Friday, a gunman killed 50 people after opening fire at two mosques in the town of Christchurch in eastern New Zealand. The alleged attacker referenced Trump in his 70-page manifesto, calling him a "symbol of renewed white identity."

Following the attack, Trump said that he did not believe white nationalism is a rising global threat.

Democratic US lawmakers have criticized Trump for refusing to call out white nationalists.

Over the weekend, several administration officials appearing on TV refuted the notion that there are any links between Trump and the attack.

READ MORE: Australian Police Raid House of New Zealand Shooter's Sister — Reports

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day." The suspected shooter is Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national and a Dunedin resident. On Saturday, a court in New Zealand ruled to place Tarrant in custody until April 5.