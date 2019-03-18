Trump Dismisses Media Reports Blaming Him For New Zealand Attack

"The Fake News Media is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand. They will have to work very hard to prove that one. So Ridiculous!" Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The Fake News Media is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand. They will have to work very hard to prove that one. So Ridiculous!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019
Following the attack, Trump said that he did not believe white nationalism is a rising global threat.
Democratic US lawmakers have criticized Trump for refusing to call out white nationalists.
Over the weekend, several administration officials appearing on TV refuted the notion that there are any links between Trump and the attack.
READ MORE: Australian Police Raid House of New Zealand Shooter's Sister — Reports
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the shooting a terrorist act, saying it was the country's "darkest day." The suspected shooter is Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national and a Dunedin resident. On Saturday, a court in New Zealand ruled to place Tarrant in custody until April 5.
All comments
Show new comments (0)