Australian Police Raid House of New Zealand Shooter's Sister - Reports

According to the 9 News broadcaster, the second search was carried out at a house that is believed to belong to the partner of Tarrant's mother.
"The primary aim of the activity is to formally obtain material that may assist New Zealand Police in their ongoing investigation", the police said in a statement as quoted by the broadcaster.
The police, in particular, assured that there is no public security threat in connection with these searches.
The suspected shooter is Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian national and a Dunedin resident. On Saturday, a court in New Zealand ruled to remand Tarrant into custody until 5 April.
