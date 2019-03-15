US Expands Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine, Slaps Restrictions on 6 People

The US has imposed sanctions targeting 6 Russian nationals, including Board Guard Service Deputy Director Medvedev, the notice from Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control stated on Friday. At the same time, new sanctions have been imposed on 8 enterprises for their alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis.
According to the US State Department, Washington's new set of restrictions have been introduced in coordination with the European Union and Canada.
Commenting on the reason behind the fresh sanctions introduction, the State Department referred to last year's Kerch Strait incident.
On 25 November, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained 24 people on board after they failed to respond to demands to stop. After the incident, a criminal case on illegal border crossing was opened in Russia.
In 2014, the US imposed sanctions against Russia for the first time following the unfolding of the Ukrainian crisis. The sanctions have since been expanded several times to include more individuals, entities and entire economic sectors. The most recent expansion took place in January last year, when 21 individuals and 12 entities were added to the sanctions list.
