Lavrov Gives Speech in Moscow on Russia-EU Relations (VIDEO)

The foreign minister's speech comes after German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement that the country is not interested in new anti-Russia sanctions, as they were imposed for political reasons, stressing that it is necessary to work to change them.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is delivering a report on the current state of affairs between Moscow and the European Union.

Earlier, a source in Brussels told Sputnik that the EU had prolonged individual sanctions against Russia over Ukraine for six months and added eight more names to the sanctions list over the Kerch incident involving Ukrainian ships in November.

Moreover, earlier this month, France and Germany reportedly reached a compromised deal concerning EU-wide management related to Nord Stream 2, with the agreement specifying that Berlin itself would be able to define the rules under which the project will work.

