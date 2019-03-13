US Republicans Seek Perjury Probe of Trump's Ex-Lawyer Cohen - Letter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Chairman of the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee Elijah Cummings has been asked to refer President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to the Justice Department for a perjury investigation, Congressman Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows said in a letter published on Wednesday.

“Cohen testified before the committee last month that he had ‘never asked for, nor would [he] accept, a pardon’ from the president,” the lawmakers said in a letter to Cummings first published by Axios. “Trump later tweeted that Cohen had ‘directly asked’ him for a pardon.”

Jordan and Meadows intended to send the letter to Cummings later on Wednesday, Axios reported.

Cohen attorney Lanny Davis told Axios that the apparent discrepancy resulted from confusing “time frames” explanations provided by Cohen lawyers while maintaining that Cohen never asked Trump for a pardon.

In a separate press release, Cummings announced that he saw no need for any further action because Cohen had already corrected his testimony to the Oversight Committee, but said he would refer separate Cohen testimony to the intelligence committee when a transcript becomes available.

