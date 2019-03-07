Register
22:19 GMT +307 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump before the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires (File photo).

    Analyst on House Dems' New Efforts to Dig Up Dirt on Trump Ahead of 2020 Race

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 02

    House Democrats have kicked off an all-out investigation into Donald Trump's businesses, entities, associates and family members. Speaking to Sputnik, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel shed light on the Democrats' rationale, prospects of the probe and how it could affect both Donald Trump and Democrats in the 2020 race.

    On 4 March the House Judiciary Committee sent letters to 81 people and entities in an effort to expose potential misdeed on the part of the US president ahead of the anticipated conclusions by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who has been digging into Donald Trump since 2017.

    Commenting on the move, spearheaded by congressmen Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel presumed that "one reason may be that lawyers for the US president and for other Mueller targets are making progress attacking the validity of the Mueller probe and of its approach".

    "Knowing that the 'mainstream' media is solidly anti-Trump, Democrats must believe they may gain more from expanding and prolonging their Mueller 'witch hunt' by plowing old ground in numerous legislative committees," the analyst suggested.

    House Dems Offensive on Trump Comes as No Surprise

    However, according to Ortel, the Democrats' latest initiative is no surprise. He called attention to Mollie Hemingway's op-ed published in The Federalist on 7 November 2018 on the heels of the US midterm elections.

    "Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., revealed plans for House Democrats to investigate and impeach Justice Brett Kavanaugh for alleged perjury and investigate and impeach President Donald Trump for alleged treasonous collusion with Russia", she wrote shedding light on the supposed strategy.

    WikiLeaks Logo and Hillary Clinton
    © Twitter: RT_America
    Plot Thickens: Analyst on Clinton, Alleged FBI Quid Pro Quo and Trump 'Ouster'
    Shortly before Nadler's Monday announcement of the new probe into Trump, the US president's former lawyer Michael Cohen testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on 27 February 2019, voicing a number of anti-Trump accusations.

    The Wall Street analyst underscored that "one distinctive principle enshrined in our Constitution and in key legal precedents is that all Americans are 'presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law'. This normally means that judicial resources in the United States are rationed investigating crimes, not persons".

    "Things may change, but well before Cohen's testimony, much evidence already available in the public domain suggests that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein may have incorrectly launched the investigations under way by Special Counsel Mueller into the Trump campaign for 'colluding' (not a crime) with 'Russia', and for 'obstructing justice'," Ortel said.

    The analyst underscored that soon the public would see output from the Mueller team and documents that President Trump may declassify.

    "This information should offer important context for those of us who care to engage upon facts, rather than trade in hearsay observations from Cohen, who has already been convicted for lying under oath and who has much to gain from bending to wills of Mueller and his associate", he stressed.

    'Everyone Should Refuse, When Subpoenaed Should Take the Fifth'

    Commenting on the prospects of the recent all-out inquiry, Ortel suggested that many may "refuse to cooperate speedily, or possibly at all".

    "Recent named targets of Congressman Nadler would be wise to resist getting sucked into never-ending perjury traps in my opinion (remember I am not a lawyer)", he presumed.

    TV hostess Anna Chapman at the opening ceremony of the first international festival of digital and web series 'Realist Web Fest' in Nizhny Novgorod
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    From Bin Laden to Anna Chapman: Analyst Lists Ex-FBI Chief Mueller's Major Flaws
    He cited former US Attorney Joe Di Genova who said that "everyone should refuse, and when they are subpoenaed they should all take the Fifth [amendment], because this is a perjury trap, this is not a legitimate investigation, it is a fishing expedition".

    "President Trump warned repeatedly that attacking the Trump family and his businesses is a "red line" that will lead to vigorous counter-punching", Ortel emphasised.

    Still, the Wall Street analyst pointed out that he does "fault President Trump for failing to place his and his extended family assets in trust before assuming office on 20 January 2017".

    He added that "while it is certainly reasonable for Congress and for other regulators to consider conflicts of interest, I do not believe that [Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] Adam Schiff presently holds the upper hand in looming contests with the President and his team".

    "Democrats are not helping themselves so far, but who knows exactly what Mueller and others may reveal in coming days, weeks, and months", Ortel said.

    Witch Hunt Tactics Against Trump May Backfire on Dems

    "Experienced Democratic Party hands including David Axelrod are cautioning against the latest expansion in 'witch hunt' tactics against Team Trump, warning that Democrats likely are overplaying a weak hand in ways that may backfire at the ballot box in November 2020", the investigative journalist noted.

    ​Ortel cited investigative reporter Sara Carter's op-ed, titled "Democrats Search For A Crime To Punish Trump And Americans Who Voted For Him": "[She] makes a case against Democratic tactics that is already resonating with American voters who hold Congress in pitifully low esteem", the analyst remarked.

    According to the Wall Street analyst, Trump's 2020 prospects are dependent on the overall economic situation rather than the Democrats' efforts to throw a wrench into his gears: "President Trump's re-election outcome hinges upon whether economic and investment prospects appear bright, credibly, some twenty months from now".

    FILE - This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. Jury selection is getting started in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving Epstein, a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls
    © AP Photo / Palm Beach Sheriff's Office
    Sweetheart Deals, Honey Traps: Wall Street Analyst Sheds Light on Epstein Paedophile Scandal, Mueller, Clintons
    "Absent a capital markets crash back below trading levels set in November 2016, and absent geo-political reversals that certainly are possible, no announced or flirting Democrats appear strong enough to limit President Trump to one term. Still, things do change", he said.

    As for Hillary Clinton's announcement that she will not take part in the 2020 presidential race, Ortel noted that "it would seem that [she] has trouble making up her mind and/or from getting her true message out — she has already walked back the suggestion that she would not run in 2020".

    Although Hillary Clinton said that she would not run, she stressed that she was "going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what [she] believe[s]".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US House Intel Chair: Cohen Testimony to Advance Trump Probe 'Substantially'
    ‘This Is a Stunning Failure’: US Trade Deficit Surges Despite Trump’s Policies
    Trump Blames Cohen Hearing for Failure of North Korea Summit
    Schiff Says Dems 'Absolutely' Will Sue DOJ If Mueller Report Is Not Made Public
    Mueller Releases Sentencing Memo on Ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Manafort
    Tags:
    subpoena, investigation, probe, 2020 US Presidential Election, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, House of Representatives, Michael Cohen, Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller, Jerrold Nadler, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Participant During Beauty and Professional Skill Contest Among Women Serving in the Missile Forces
    Russia's Real Secret Weapon: Females Wear Military Uniforms
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse