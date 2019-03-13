US Lawmaker Proposes ‘Testicular Bill of Rights’ to Mock Heartbeat Abortion Bill

The Georgian representative offered to regulate men’s bodies in response to what she views as an attempt to regulate women’s bodies. Just don’t take it too seriously, okay?

Georgia state lawmaker Dar'shun Kendrick proposed a set of norms that would regulate male bodies, parodying a controversial bill introduced last week that bans abortions after a certain time in a pregnancy. According to that legislation, known as a "fetal heartbeat bill," an abortion must be prohibited if a doctor is able to detect a fetus's heartbeat, which develops only six to seven weeks into pregnancy.

Kendrick, who sees the bill as an attempt to regulate women's wombs, proposed a number of measures that would regulate men's sexual behavior as well.

Strangely enough, while some proposed measures appear to benefit women, others look like they have been invented solely to make men's sexual life harder.

According to her proposal, men must "obtain permission from their sex partner" before obtaining a prescription for Viagra or other erectile dysfunction medication; sexual intercourse without a condom should be classified as an "aggravated assault" crime for men; DNA test after six weeks and one day of pregnancy must be obligatory; and the biological father must immediately start paying child support.

While the abovementioned measures could at least be justified as designed with women's well-being in mind, here are some stranger ones.

One proposed requirement is a "24-hour waiting period for men to purchase any porn or sex toys in Georgia."

Another requirement would ban vasectomy procedures in Georgia. This is particularly puzzling, because vasectomy is a procedure that makes men sterile, and it appears to contradict the "sex without condom is an assault" clause.

While Kendrick admits her "bill" will never pass, she says it is meant to "bring awareness to the fact that if [men] are going to legislate our bodies, then we have every right to propose legislation to regulate yours," according to The Daily Caller.

Following the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, abortion in the US is generally considered illegal after the fetus is considered "viable," or able to live outside of mother's womb, even if due to artificial life support. This cutoff is usually placed at 28 weeks of pregnancy, which is much later than the "heartbeat bill's" six weeks. Kendrick herself described the proposed restriction as a "a case to test Roe v. Wade," The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

