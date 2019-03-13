US Judge Says Huffman Could Be Released on $250,000 Bail in College Bribery Case

According to court documents, cited by AP, Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could take part in the college entrance-exam cheating scam.
The court documents also revealed that a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained to them that he "controlled" a testing center and could have somebody secretly change her daughter's answers, according to AP. The person told investigators the couple agreed to the plan.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)