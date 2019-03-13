Netizens Roast US Actors Indicted, Arrested in Elite College Entrance Scam

Arrest warrants were issued for actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Tuesday as a result of their involvement in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam, according to court documents unsealed in Boston.

Loughlin and Huffman, who starred in the hit US TV series "Full House" and "Desperate Housewives," respectively, may bring their acting chops to court after the FBI's Operation Varsity Blues uncovered what they call "the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."

Boston court records revealed the FBI is accusing at least 50 individuals of not only "bribing college entrance exam administrators" and "varsity coaches" to lie about their children's proficiency or participation in sports or other activities, but also of using the "façade of a charitable organization" to hide the "nature and source of bribe payments" that are said to have totaled approximately $25 million between 2011 and 2018.

Documents say Huffman, a mother of two, made a $15,000 payment to have her oldest daughter's SAT scores doctored, but clearly played favorites, as she decided to not engage in the same fraudulent activity for her youngest child's education (ouch).

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, chose to be a little more elaborate in purporting their child as a perfect student. The filing says the couple paid half a million dollars in exchange for their two daughters to be listed as rowing recruits for the University of Southern California crew team, "despite the fact that they did not participate in crew…."

Shocked and appalled that the TV stars have been exposed for sinking so low, netizens are turning the otherwise enraging event into something hilarious. Unfortunately for the actors, their extensive reels are also proving to be their ultimate undoing on social media.

Though Huffman was already arrested Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, Loughlin's warrant still remains active, as she is out of the country, according to US Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Those arrested are expected to appear in federal court later today.