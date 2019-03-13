US Congress Commerce Committee to Probe Boeing 737 Max Deadly Incidents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Senate Commerce Committee will begin an investigation of two deadly crashes of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the past five months, Senator Ted Cruz announced on Tuesday.

"As chairman of the Senate Commerce's Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, I intend to hold a hearing to investigate these crashes, determine their contributing factors, and ensure that the United States aviation industry remains the safest in the world", Cruz said in a Twitter message.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on Monday that the agency would notify international carriers on Monday that the Boeing 737 Max aircraft remain airworthy, despite a deadly crash involving a jet of the same model that killed dozens of people in Ethiopia.

On Sunday, a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. All 157 people from over 30 countries aboard the flight were killed.

The Ethiopian Airlines crash is the second disaster involving Boeing 737 MAX 8 in less than six months. Last October, a new Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight went down over the Java Sea, killing over 180 people.

Following the deadly crash in Ethiopia, numerous aviation authorities in Europe, Asia and Latin America have closed its airspaces for all Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

