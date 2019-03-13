US Congress Commerce Committee to Probe Boeing 737 Max Deadly Incidents

"As chairman of the Senate Commerce's Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, I intend to hold a hearing to investigate these crashes, determine their contributing factors, and ensure that the United States aviation industry remains the safest in the world", Cruz said in a Twitter message.
READ MORE: No Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft Left in EU Airspace — Report
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on Monday that the agency would notify international carriers on Monday that the Boeing 737 Max aircraft remain airworthy, despite a deadly crash involving a jet of the same model that killed dozens of people in Ethiopia.
The Ethiopian Airlines crash is the second disaster involving Boeing 737 MAX 8 in less than six months. Last October, a new Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight went down over the Java Sea, killing over 180 people.
Following the deadly crash in Ethiopia, numerous aviation authorities in Europe, Asia and Latin America have closed its airspaces for all Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
READ MORE: Boeing to Upgrade Software Across 737 MAX Fleet After Deadly Ethiopia Crash
All comments
Show new comments (0)