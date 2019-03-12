'Not Worth It': Pelosi Says Impeaching Trump Could Divide US - Reports

"I’m not for impeachment", Pelosi told the Washington Post. "Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it".
On Wednesday, first-term Democratic lawmaker Rashida Tlaib announced that she would file the necessary paperwork to start impeachment proceedings against Trump later this month.
READ MORE: Twitter Afire as Trump Reportedly Says He'd Win 98% of Vote in Israeli Elections
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been careful on the topic of impeachment, considering that the majority of Americans currently do not support such a move. According to a Quinnipiac University poll, which was released last week, 59 percent of American voters are opposed to impeaching the US president.
Pelosi has said she would not rule out impeaching Trump, but advised waiting for the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to present its report on the investigation into allegations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 US election.
READ MORE: Collusion, Collusion, Collusion! Dems Ramp Up Russiagate Probe With No New Proof
Trump has characterized the investigation as a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in well over a year. Russian officials have denied interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
The last president to be impeached in the House was Bill Clinton at the end of 1998 only to be acquitted in the Senate a couple months later, thereby avoiding being removed from office.
All comments
Show new comments (0)