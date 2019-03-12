Register
12 March 2019
    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak after US President Donald Trump agreed to a deal to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019

    'Not Worth It': Pelosi Says Impeaching Trump Could Divide US - Reports

    © AP Photo / Joshua Roberts
    US
    111

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump may not have to fear the possibility of impeachment as such a move would divide the country and he is not worth it, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview on Monday.

    "I’m not for impeachment", Pelosi told the Washington Post. "Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it".

    On Wednesday, first-term Democratic lawmaker Rashida Tlaib announced that she would file the necessary paperwork to start impeachment proceedings against Trump later this month.

    READ MORE: Twitter Afire as Trump Reportedly Says He'd Win 98% of Vote in Israeli Elections

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been careful on the topic of impeachment, considering that the majority of Americans currently do not support such a move. According to a Quinnipiac University poll, which was released last week, 59 percent of American voters are opposed to impeaching the US president.

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak after US President Donald Trump agreed to a deal to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Joshua Roberts
    The Matador & the Bull: Pelosi Outplays Trump in Ending Gov't Shutdown - Report
    According to the US Constitution, the House — which is now under the control of the Democratic Party as a result of November’s midterm elections — has sole power of impeachment, which essentially means the authority to formally submit criminal charges against high-level federal officials — including the president of the United States. However, the Republican-controlled Senate has sole power to try the charges and conviction and removal requires a two-thirds majority vote.

    Pelosi has said she would not rule out impeaching Trump, but advised waiting for the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to present its report on the investigation into allegations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 US election.

    READ MORE: Collusion, Collusion, Collusion! Dems Ramp Up Russiagate Probe With No New Proof

    Trump has characterized the investigation as a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in well over a year. Russian officials have denied interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

    From left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks at a news conference on American labor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    House Speaker Pelosi: 'There Will Not Be Another Shutdown'
    Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen in congressional testimony has accused the US president of committing crimes including campaign finance violations and potential tax fraud.

    The last president to be impeached in the House was Bill Clinton at the end of 1998 only to be acquitted in the Senate a couple months later, thereby avoiding being removed from office.

