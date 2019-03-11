Twitter Afire as Trump Reportedly Says He'd Win 98% of Vote in Israeli Elections

While Donald Trump’s special bond with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been clear from the very onset, his supposed popularity among Israel’s population is something new.

Speaking at a closed meeting with Republican Party donors over the weekend, US President Donald Trump bragged about how much he’d done for Israel, highlighting his controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as its capital and relocate the US Embassy to the city, Axios reported.

On top of this, the real estate mogul-turned-president is said to have claimed that 98 percent of voters would’ve supported him if he were to run in Israeli prime ministerial elections.

“If I ran in the Israeli elections, I would win 98% of the vote”, Trump reportedly said.

According to Axios, citing three unnamed sources who attended the meeting, Trump also launched an assault on the Democrats, alleging that the party “hates Jewish people”.

POTUS reportedly went on to say that he didn’t fathom how any Jew could vote for a Democrat these days, and made a reference to comments by Democratic Rep, Ilhan Omar that have recently sparked anti-Semitism controversies:

Reacting to Trump’s reported comments, the Jewish Democratic Council of America took to Facebook to challenge his claims:

“President Trump is entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts. In this case, both are just WRONG. In the midterm elections, 82% of the two-party Jewish vote went to Democrats. 32/34 Jewish members of Congress are Democrats. As of early October, 70% Jewish voters disapproved of Trump’s handling of the rise of anti-Semitism in our country. Those are FACTS”, the post read.

The data cited in the post came from a survey conducted by the Mellman Group, a polling firm hired by Dems.

Unsurprisingly, social media users couldn't remain on the sidelines either, and Twitter exploded with all sorts of reactions:

On Friday, he called Democrats “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” after the House of Representatives passed a resolution denouncing anti-Semitism following three days of intense discussions.

The resolution came after freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said that lobbyists for Israel are “loyal to another country”, which was considered anti-Semitic.

Just a month ago, Trump appeared alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a massive billboard in Tel Aviv. The election campaign poster from Bibi’s ruling Likud Party is believed to be referring to Netanyahu’s close relationship with Trump, who delivered on his campaign promise and moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the newly designated capital – Jerusalem.