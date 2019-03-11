Register
    Senator Marco Rubio has called for Congress to permanently extend of the government’s post-9/11 surveillance powers.

    Rubio Blames Nonexistent ‘German Dam’ Explosion for Power Blackout in Venezuela

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a vocal critic of Venezuelan president Maduro, tweeted that there was an explosion on the ‘German Dam’ – without realizing that ‘German Dam’ is the name of the journalist who reported the explosion.

    Rubio made his comments on Twitter on Sunday, noting that as a result of the explosion “critically ill patients have died, the Caracas metro remains out of service & few if any flights have arrived at or departed from Caracas in over 20 hours.”

    Mark Rubio confuses German Dam to journalist name
    © Photo : Twitter screenshot
    Mark Rubio confuses German Dam to journalist name

    The problem with the statement is that although there indeed has been a transformer explosion that took out large chunks of the power grid, the pictures of which were posted in the responses, there are no German dams in Venezuela. Instead, Rubio seems to have confused the name of a South American journalist reporting on the outages with the actual source of the blackout. 

    German Dam noted in a Twitter post that a transformer exploded in Bolívar, partially collapsing the Venezuelan Electric System. However, there was no German dam, except for the journalist who reported the explosion.

     

    The original Rubio tweet remains live on the senator's feed, as part of a long thread about the blackouts in Venezuela. A blackout swept Venezuela on Thursday as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported of "sabotage" at a major hydroelectric power plant, called Guri. Media platforms subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out of 23 Venezuelan states.

    READ MORE: Maduro Says One Venezuelan Energy Facility Suffered Cyber Attack on Saturday

    President Maduro has blamed the United States for waging an electric energy war against Venezuela and Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez specifically named Rubio as a culprit during a televised address to the nation.

    Rubio responded to the allegation that he was somehow to blame for the blackout by responding, “I must have pressed the wrong thing on the "electronic attack" app I downloaded from Apple. My bad.”

    Votre message a été envoyé!
