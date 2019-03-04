US House Launches New Probe Into Trump, His Business and Campaign, WH Officials

According to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, document requests have been issued to the Justice Department, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, as well as former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has requested documents from more than 81 agencies, entities, and people, launching an investigation into what they believe might be obstruction of justice and abuse of power by President Donald Trump, according to the panel's chairman.

"We have seen the damage done to our democratic institutions in the two years that the Congress refused to conduct responsible oversight. Congress must provide a check on abuses of power", House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement.

As he described, the panel will look into the resignations of some officials at the Justice Department, such as former FBI Director James Comey, to find out if the US president abused his power by possibly offering pardons or tampering with witnesses.

READ MORE: Ex-FBI Director: Agency Weighed Coup Attempt Against Trump After Comey Firing

Comey was fired by Trump in May 2017 over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server and email accounts for official business during her time as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

READ MORE: FBI Started Counterintel Probe Against Trump After Comey Was Fired — Report

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has confirmed the receipt of the House's request, saying that "the [White House] Counsel's Office and relevant White House officials will review it and respond at the appropriate time".

The list of those issued requests by the committee includes White House officials or those who worked for the US president's campaign in 2016: Hope Hicks, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer; Rhona Graff, as well as David Pecker, chief executive of American Media Inc., which publishes the supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer.