Boeing Nominates Former US Envoy Nikki Haley to Board of Directors - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been nominated for election to Boeing's Board of Directors, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Boeing Company board of directors has nominated Nikki Randhawa Haley to be elected as a director at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on April 29," the statement said.

In October, Haley announced that she would step down from her post as ambassador and leave her office in December. Her resignation followed reports that an anti-corruption watchdog was planning an investigation into Haley's acceptance of flights on private jets, which it said was a possible violation of federal ethics regulations on gifts to public servants.

The former US envoy to remained in the public spotlight, unveiling "Stand for America," a self-described "advocacy group promoting public policies that strengthen America's economy, culture, and national security."

US President Donald Trump has nominated Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft to take up the post at the United Nations.