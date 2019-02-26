Register
03:49 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    As seen from a window outside the Oval Office, President Donald Trump gives a prime-time address about border security Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018, at the White House in Washington

    Trump Mulls Using Overseas Contingency Fund to Boost Defense Spending - Reports

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s administration will attempt to push defense spending through an uncapped fund traditionally dedicated to contingent overseas military operations, Acting White House Budget Director Russ Vought said in an article.

    "Additional needed defense resources will be designated as Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) funds, which are not subject to the spending caps", Vought wrote in an op-ed for Real Clear Politics on Monday. "The president’s 2020 budget will meet the target of a 5 percent reduction to non-defense discretionary spending, by means of one of the largest spending reductions in history".

    In the past two years, the Congress has raised spending limits by $300 billion to accommodate increases in both military budgets and social programs, Vought said.

    READ MORE: Trump Says US Can Leave Small Force in Syria Amid Troops Pullout

    "In each of these deals, Democrats in Congress held defense spending increases hostage for increases in domestic spending", Vought added. "We should expect more of the same from Democrats this year".

    Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria.
    CC0 / Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor / 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    US Likely to Retain Control of Northeast Syria After Troop Pullout - Kurdish Official
    Politico reported over the weekend that the White House is expected to push through more than 20 percent of its $750 billion request in annual defense spending through the special war operations fund.

    Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who is still serving as current director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) alongside Vought, once strongly opposed the measure and as a lawmaker even sponsored a bill to limit the use of the OCO fund as a means of reducing deficit spending.

    US House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth said in a statement that Trump’s attempt to use the OCO "gimmick" makes a mockery of the federal budget process and obscures the true cost of military operations. Democrats, Yarmuth said, will reject the dishonest budget scheme and Trump’s bid to deceive US voters.

    READ MORE: Senate Approves Bill Opposing 'Precipitous' US Pullout From Afghanistan, Syria

    Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) with Iraqi army are seen on the outskirts of Tal afar, Iraq, August 20, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Iraq’s PMF Forces Claim to Prevent ‘Suspicious’ US Military Activity – Report
    The OCO portion of the US defense budget typically funds open-ended military commitments in places such as Afghanistan and Iraq, and is not subject to budget caps imposed in the 2011 Budget Control Act.

    About 70 percent of the US budget consists of automatic spending for Social Security, Medicare and interest on the national debt — items over which Congress has little immediate control. The remaining 30 percent consists of programs that require annual appropriations from Congress, such as military budgets, social welfare spending.

    Related:

    McConnell Urges Trump to Sign Budget Deal, Use Legal Means to Secure Border
    'We'll Be Building the Wall Anyway': Trump Says GOP-Dems Budget Deal Not Matters
    Trump Signs Budget Bill to Reopen US Government Ending 35-Day Shutdown
    Econ 101: Trump Gov’t Shutdown Costs More Than His Border Wall Budget
    Trump Agrees to Boost Pentagon's Budget to $750 Bln in 2019 - Reports
    Tags:
    defense spending, Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) funds, White House, Russ Vought, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse