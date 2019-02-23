Russian National Lisov Pleads Guilty in US to Conspiracy to Commit Hacking

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking, his attorney Arkady Bukh said in a press release.

"Today my client, Stanislav Lisov entered a guilty plea on one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking," Bukh said on Friday.

Lisov now faces up to five years in prison, the lawyer added.

© Sputnik / Andrey Starostin Russian Programmer's Lawyers May Appeal Extradition Ruling to Spanish Constitutional Court

Russian programmer Lisov was suspected by the US of developing a "bank Trojan" called NeverQuest, abducting $855,000, and also unsuccessfully trying to conduct other illegal financial transactions.

Lisov was extradited from Spain to the United States on January 19, according to lawyer Oleg Gubarev. The layer added that the Spanish authorities did not take into account the compelling legal reasons for refusing extradition.

READ MORE: US Prosecutors Ask Court to Maintain Gag Order in Butina Case — Filing

Lisov was detained in January 2017 in Barcelona. During that trial on July 20 in Madrid, the detainee pled not guilty. The Spanish government approved extradition on December 1.