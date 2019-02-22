US House Dems Introduce Resolution to Block Trump’s National Emergency at Border

"During the pro forma session, Democrats filed a resolution to block President Trump's emergency declaration," the House Press Gallery said in a statement on Twitter.
Castro said on Thursday that 222 lawmakers had cosponsored his resolution to terminate the national emergency declaration to build the border wall.
On February 15, Trump declared a national emergency on the US border with Mexico after Congress refused to allocate requested funds for the wall.
The national emergency declaration will free up $8 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the southern border. The Trump administration aims to divert military funding to install 234 miles’ worth of steel barriers along the country’s 1,950-mile border with Mexico.
A recent poll revealed that most Americans oppose the president’s decision to declare a national emergency. A new Politico/Morning Consult poll showed on Wednesday that about 39 percent of voters support Trump's move, while 51 percent think it was wrong.
